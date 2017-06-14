England struggled on a slow pitch against a disciplined Pakistan attack to limp to a paltry total of 211 all out in the first Champions Trophy semi-final on Wednesday.

CARDIFF: Pakistan beat England by eight wickets in the first Champions Trophy semi-final on Wednesday.

England were bowled out for 211 and Pakistan eased to their target with 12.5 overs to spare.

Pakistan will play India or Bangladesh in the final on Sunday.

