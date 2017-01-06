Pakistan out for 315, Australia do not enforce follow-on

SYDNEY: Pakistan were dismissed for 315 in their first innings in reply to Australia's 538-8 declared after lunch on the fourth day of the third test on Friday.

The hosts did not enforce the follow-on and will bat in their second innings with 10 players after opener Matt Renshaw was ruled out of the rest of the match by a concussion.

Pakistan's Younus Khan made 175 not out and Australia paceman Josh Hazlewood finished with figures of 4-55.

(Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Peter Rutherford)