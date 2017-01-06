Channel NewsAsia

Pakistan out for 315, Australia do not enforce follow-on

Pakistan were dismissed for 315 in their first innings in reply to Australia's 538-8 declared after lunch on the fourth day of the third test on Friday.

  • Posted 06 Jan 2017 11:25
Cricket - Australia v Pakistan - Third Test cricket match - Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney, Australia - 6/1/17. Pakistan's Younis Khan celebrates reaching 150 runs. REUTERS/David Gray
Cricket - Australia v Pakistan - Third Test cricket match - Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney, Australia - 5/1/17 - Australia's David Warner dives to take a catch to dismiss Pakistan's Mohammad Amir. REUTERS/David Gray
The hosts did not enforce the follow-on and will bat in their second innings with 10 players after opener Matt Renshaw was ruled out of the rest of the match by a concussion.

Pakistan's Younus Khan made 175 not out and Australia paceman Josh Hazlewood finished with figures of 4-55.

(Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Peter Rutherford)

- Reuters