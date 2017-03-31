Palace can defy odds against Chelsea, says Allardyce

REUTERS: Crystal Palace could achieve a major upset against Chelsea but only if they make the most of their chances, manager Sam Allardyce said ahead of their match with the Premier League leaders at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

Palace, 16th in the table, have won three consecutive league games, with a clean sheet in all of them, for the first time this season to go four points above the relegation zone.

"It's going to be a difficult task, but not impossible. If we get a chance we have to take it," Allardyce told reporters on Friday. "It's a game for us to try to get a point in - or three."

Allardyce also said that Palace would need to further improve their current form as they still have to face each of the current top six teams with 10 games left.

"Ours is the most difficult run-in in the bottom 7, looking at it on paper. We've got to be better than we've been in the last three," the former England manager added.

Crystal Palace's 2-1 over Chelsea in 2015 is their only one win at Stamford Bridge in the past 20 years.

(Reporting by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru; editing by Mark Heinrich)