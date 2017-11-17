Paraguayan judge authorizes extradition of ex-Conmebol president

A Paraguayan judge authorized on Thursday the extradition of the former president of the South American Football Confederation (Conmebol) Nicolas Leoz to the United States, where he faces bribery accusations in a corruption investigation into world football executives.

ASUNCION: A Paraguayan judge authorized on Thursday the extradition of the former president of the South American Football Confederation (Conmebol) Nicolas Leoz to the United States, where he faces bribery accusations in a corruption investigation into world football executives.

The decision by Judge Humberto Otazu, which was seen by Reuters, can be appealed by Leoz's defence.

