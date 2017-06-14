Paris crowd pays tribute to Manchester, London victims

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Fans at the Stade de France paid tribute to the victims of the recent militant attacks in Manchester and London before a soccer friendly between France and England on Tuesday.

The Oasis song "Don't Look Back in Anger" rang out as the teams emerged from the tunnel, with fans holding up red and white placards to form the England flag.

The song, which was sung spontaneously in Manchester at a tribute to the victims of the attack in the northern English city last month, was performed by the musicians and choir of the French Army.

The national anthems were reversed. "La Marseillaise" was played before "God Save the Queen", with the words of both displayed on giant screens to help fans sing along.

The players from both teams then formed a circle at the centre of the pitch and a minute's silence was observed before the game started.

The two attacks in as many weeks in Manchester and London killed 30 people.

England fans sang along with the French anthem before a friendly at Wembley in November, 2015, just four days after a series of attacks by Islamist militants in and around the French capital.

