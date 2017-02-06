Parolo hits four in Lazio rout, Milan booed off

MILAN: Marco Parolo scored four goals in Lazio's emphatic 6-2 win at Pescara in Serie A on Sunday while AC Milan's season continued to nosedive as they were booed off the San Siro pitch after a 1-0 home defeat against Sampdoria.

Lazio's win took them into fourth place with 43 points, four behind third-placed AS Roma and one ahead of Inter Milan who were away to leaders Juventus in the late game.

Two Parolo headers in the first 15 minutes gave Lazio a flying start at basement side Pescara but the Dolphins hit back through Ahmad Benali and Gaston Brugman before halftime.

In between, Gianluca Caprari saw a weak penalty saved by Federico Marchetti, Pescara's fifth miss from the spot in seven attempts this season.

Parolo put Lazio back in front with another header straight after the re-start and completed the scoring with a volley, while Keita Balde and Ciro Immobile were also on target in between.

Sampdoria forward Luis Muriel sent Gianluigi Donnarumma the wrong way from the penalty spot in the 70th minute to hand Milan their third successive league defeat after Gabriel Paletta fouled Fabio Quagliarella.

Milan, who are now in eighth place and struggling to qualify for Europe, saw their wretched day completed when Jose Sosa was booked twice in five minutes and sent off.

Andrea Belotti volleyed ninth-placed Torino in front at Empoli with his 15th goal of the season but the home side levelled in extraordinary fashion when Arlind Ajeti's back pass got stuck in a puddle, allowing Manuel Pucciarelli to pounce on the loose ball, round Joe Hart and score.

Iago Falque became the third Torino player to miss a penalty this season when his effort was saved by Lukasz Skorupski in the 55th minute.

Alejandro Gomez scored two early goals, the second a superb curling effort, to give Atalanta a 2-0 win over Cagliari which kept them sixth while Sassuolo won 1-0 at Genoa and Chievo and Udinese played out a goalless draw.

(Writing by Brian Homewood; Editing by Toby Davis and Ian Chadband)