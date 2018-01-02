Perez goal helps Newcastle edge past Stoke

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

REUTERS: STOKE CITY 0 NEWCASTLE UNITED 1

Newcastle United recorded back-to-back Premier League wins on the road for the first time since 2014 as an Ayoze Perez goal led them to a 1-0 win over Stoke City on Monday.

Stoke's defensive woes continued as Newcastle threatened the hosts' goal multiple times in the first half but failed to convert, with defender Ciaran Clark missing the most clear-cut chance as he fluffed a close range tap-in just before the half hour mark.

Newcastle continued to create chances in the second half with midfielder Jacob Murphy charging past the tiring Stoke defenders in the 73rd minute to feed the ball to the oncoming Perez, with the Spaniard making a cool finish to seal the win.

Stoke piled on the pressure in search of an equaliser but were kept at bay by Newcastle goalkeeper Karl Darlow, who made several impressive saves to condemn the Potters to a second successive defeat.

Stoke have now conceded 47 goals in 22 league games and slip to 16th in the rankings, just two points above the relegation zone having played two more games than 18th-placed West Ham United. Newcastle climb to 13th after a much-needed win.

(Reporting by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru; Editing by Christian Radnedge)