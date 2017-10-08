Perfect Grand Final farewell for Rhinos' McGuire

LONDON: Danny McGuire brought the curtain down on his distinguished career at Leeds Rhinos, scoring two tries and two drop goals to inspire his side to another Super League Grand Final triumph as they beat Castleford Tigers 24-6 on Saturday.

Club favourite and captain McGuire, playing his last match for the Yorkshire club at 34, produced a man-of-the-match performance in the handsome victory at a rainy Old Trafford as the Rhinos celebrated a record eighth Grand Final triumph.

The halfback, who will move to Hull KR next season, earned the best-player award for the second time in the last three Grand Finals after his brace of second-half tries.

"When I went to bed last night, you want that fairytale ending, to get the win and play well," McGuire told reporters.

"Then you realise there has to be a hell of a lot of work to go before that.

"I thought the boys were unbelievable from one to 17. We spoke about leaving everything out there and we did that."

Advertisement

Advertisement

Tom Briscoe scored the Rhinos' other two tries in a dominant win over the team which had dominated the regular season.

The Tigers had to settle for a last-minute consolation try from Alex Foster which spared them the indignity of being the first team to fail to score a point in the showpiece occasion.

McGuire was not the only Leeds icon to enjoy an ideal farewell.

His 35-year-old team mate, Rob Burrow, also playing his last match before joining the coaching staff at the club's academy, came on with 15 minutes left and combined to send McGuire over for the final try.

The pair have appeared in all eight of the Rhinos' Grand Final wins.

(Reporting by Ian Chadband,; Editing by Neville Dalton/Rex Gowar)