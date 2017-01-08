Perisic gives revitalised Inter fourth successive league win

MILAN: Ivan Perisic scored at the end of each half as Inter Milan came from behind to beat Udinese 2-1 away on Sunday and notch their fourth successive Serie A win.

Inter, who had not conceded a goal in their previous three outings, had an early let-off as goalkeeper Samir Handanovic sent a clearance straight to Jakub Jankto, who failed to take advantage.

The Czech midfielder, however, made amends when his curling shot finished off a well-worked move to give midtable Udinese the lead after 17 minutes.

Udinese twice hit the post but Inter snatched an equaliser on the stroke of halftime when Perisic swept in Mauro Icardi's pass from 12 metres.

Inter had more control in the second half and the Croatia winger struck again three minutes from fulltime as he headed in Joao Mario's free kick at the far post.

Inter have won five out of seven games and lost only one since coach Stefano Pioli replaced Frank de Boer, who was sacked after less than three months in charge.

