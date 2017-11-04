Peru striker Guerrero suspended by FIFA after doping test

FIFA has suspended Peruvian striker Paolo Guerrero for 30 days because of an adverse result in a recent anti-doping test, the Peruvian Football Federation said on Friday - a blow to Peru's bid to qualify for the World Cup for the first time since 1982.

Guerrero, the team's captain, had helped Peru finish fifth in the South American qualifying group to win a playoff place against the All Whites. The first game will take place in Wellington on Nov. 11 with the return leg four days later in Lima.

