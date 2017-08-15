Philippines targets stronger showing at SEA Games despite domestic problems

MANILA: The previous two editions of the Southeast Asian (SEA) Games did not go well for the Philippines. In the overall medal tally, it ranked 6th in Singapore (2015) and 7th in Myanmar (2013).

The Philippines have not topped the medal tally since 2005 when it last hosted the biennial meet, but this year it is looking to boost its standings at the games.

For the upcoming meet in Kuala Lumpur, Philippines will send a delegation of 498 athletes to compete in 37 out of the 38 sports on offer, with cricket being the lone exception.



It is hoping to climb the medal rankings by targetting 50 gold medals, a big jump from the 29 it won at the 2015 games in Singapore.

Eric Shauwn Cray of the Philippines celebrates after winning the men's 100m final athletics event during the 28th Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games) in Singapore in June, 2015. (Photo: AFP)

Philippines' biggest hopes for gold are typically sports like archery, boxing, billiards, basketball and athletics.



Advertisement

Advertisement

The men’s basketball squad has dominated the court at the SEA Games since the team first participated in 1977, winning all the gold medals on offer except in 1989 when they suffered an upset to hosts Malaysia.



However for the upcoming meet in KL, Philippines has been somewhat stung by the omission of certain sports it is traditionally strong in.



"They have not included boxing and women’s weightlifting - we have an Olympic silver medalist in Hidilyn Diaz (weightlifter) who will not be able to compete at the SEA Games for example,” said Benjie Santiago, a sports analyst.

But Philippines is pinning its hopes on the recently added winter sport events.



Philippine chef de mission Cynthia Carrion said: “I’m focusing now on ice skating, we really have a good chance of bringing back medals to the sport.”



GOVERNMENT PRIORITIES

Analysts have said that sports suffered under the previous administration led by Benigno Aquino because of the low priority it was given.



But the Philippines has yet to discern if current president Rodrigo Duterte places sports high in his list of priorities.



According to Santiago, early indications are that sporting ambition is not high on the agenda.



“The way things are, sports (hasn't been) a priority for the new administration ... for more than a year now. There’s turmoil in the southern parts of the country,” said Santiago.



President Duterte recently declined hosting the SEA Games in 2019 so that the government can use the money intended to fund the Games to rehabilitate war-torn areas in Mindanao.

But the Philippine Olympic Committee said that it is still hoping to change Duterte’s mind.



FUNDING CHALLENGES

Athletes from the Philippines face numerous challenges such as funding and finding proper venues for training before they even reach the big stage.



“We need more financial help to support our other athletes ... It’s a chicken and egg thing. When we do well I guess they will start sponsoring us. I think we need more sponsors from the private sector,” said Carrion.



While some sport teams such as the national basketball team Gilad Pilipinas is privately backed by businessman Manuel Pangilinan, the rest mostly rely on government funding.



In an interview with BusinessWorld in 2014, general secretary of the Philippine Football Federation Edwin Gastanes said that the national football team gets very "little cash" from the government for its facilities.



"It is really private sector-driven," said Gastanes.

In 2013, the year that Myanmar hosted the SEA Games, data compiled by Philippine Daily Inquirer indicated that Thailand, which topped the medal tally that year, allocated US$256 million of their national budget to sports.



In contrast, the Philippines allocated around US$14.7 million for sports in the same year.



But with the 2017 SEA Games on the horizon, time will tell if Philippines can jump up the medal ranks and prove their athletic prowess once again.