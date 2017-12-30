Pinturault hits back to win another combined race

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

2 related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Frenchman Alexis Pinturault made up a gap of 1.65 seconds on the slalom leg to win the seventh World Cup combined race of his career at Bormio on Friday.

BORMIO, Italy: Frenchman Alexis Pinturault made up a gap of 1.65 seconds on the slalom leg to win the seventh World Cup combined race of his career at Bormio on Friday.

Italian Dominik Paris led after the downhill leg of the two-leg event and was on course to complete his win in the slalom leg until he lost control and straddled a gate near the end of his run.

Pinturault, who finished the downhill in 19th place, charged down the slalom in 50.77 seconds to claim the 21st World Cup win of his career.

Italian Peter Fill was second, 0.42 seconds behind, with Norway's Kjetil Jansrud third.

(Writing by Brian Homewood in Bern; Editing by Christian Radnedge)