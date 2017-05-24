Playing in Pyongyang? Not an issue, Malaysian football president says

KUALA LUMPUR: The Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) respects the decision by the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) to hold the fixture with North Korea in Pyongyang, its President Tunku Ismail Ibrahim said on Wednesday (May 24).

The Asian Cup qualifying match, which was scheduled to be played at Pyongyang on Jun 8, has been postponed to Oct 5 because of geopolitical tension.

"If you ask for my personal opinion, I prefer to play (the fixture) on neutral ground. But if our government were to allow them to play there, there is no big problem," Tunku Ismail told media.

Diplomatic relations between the countries soured following the assassination of Kim Jong Nam, the estranged elder half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, at Kuala Lumpur International Airport in February.

Playing in Pyongyang is not a big problem says @FAM_Malaysia president,we'll make full use of time we've with new coach Nelo Vingada onboard pic.twitter.com/UevvkYjPmW — Melissa Goh (@MelGohCNA) May 24, 2017





Advertisement

Advertisement

"They have written a letter to us ensuring the safety of our players. I have written back and thanked them," Tunku Ismail said at a news conference.



"But this is the AFC's decision to postpone the match and we respect AFC's decision and we are going to follow that," he added.

"At the end of the day, I leave it up to the government."

Tunku Ismail was speaking to the media after announcing the appointment of Portuguese manager Nelo Vingada as the new coach for the Malaysian national team.

Vingaga, who has years of experience coaching teams in countries like Portugal, Saudi Arabia, Iran, South Korea and India, said he would make full use of the months ahead to prepare for the qualifying match against North Korea.

While he admitted to not knowing much about Malaysian football, Vingada said that he would assess the players and assemble the national team by June.



He said: "I want them to be fearless. In football, everything is possible."