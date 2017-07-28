Plucky Perera leads Sri Lanka's fight after Jadeja jolts

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Dilruwan Perera led Sri Lanka's fight with a gutsy 90 not out to take the hosts to 289 for eight at lunch on day three of the first test against India on Friday.

Indian left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja claimed two wickets, including that of Angelo Mathews, to corner Sri Lanka but Perera refused to throw in the towel and remained on course for his maiden test century.

Lahiru Kumara was giving him company on two with Sri Lanka still trailing by 311 runs and one batsman short, following Asela Gunaratne's series-ending thumb injury on Wednesday.

Even after relinquishing the captaincy, Mathews held the key to Sri Lanka's survival after the hosts resumed on 154-5 and the former captain made 83 before Jadeja sent him back.

The spinner sent down a flighted delivery and Mathews moved towards leg and slapped it straight to India captain Virat Kohli at short cover. Mathews hit 11 boundaries and a six in his knock.

Perera enjoyed an eventful stay.

Two balls after India's appeal for a catch off his boot was turned down, Perera was adjudged leg-before to Jadeja. The decision subsequently overturned after replays suggested the ball, which struck the batsman way below the knee-roll, would have sailed over the stumps.

Perera hit Ravichandran Ashwin for a six and took a single off the next ball to bring up his fifth test fifty.

Jadeja dismissed Rangana Herath for nine when Sri Lanka's stand-in skipper attempted a reverse-sweep and managed to glove it to Ajinkya Rahane in the slip.

Debutant Hardik Pandya castled Nuwan Pradeep for 10 to claim his first test wicket.

Perera mixed caution with aggression, hitting 10 boundaries and four sixes to help Sri Lanka inch towards the 300-mark.

(Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; Editing by Ian Ransom)