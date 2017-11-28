Podium finishes for Singapore's track cyclist Mohamed Elyas at Queensland State Championships

The SEA Games bronze medalist still has one more event in December before enlisting for National Service in January.

SINGAPORE: He will be enlisting in National Service in January next year.

However, the thought of possibly spending two years away from competition did not affect Team Singapore's Mohamed Elyas Mohamed Yusoff, as he battled to a silver and two bronze medals at the Queensland State Championships, which began last Friday (Nov 24).

The 21-year-old national track cyclist finished second in the men's kilometre time trial. He also took third place in the sprint and the keirin event in Australia last weekend.

His achievements followed a memorable year of podium finishes in several competitions, which included a bronze in the 1km time trial at the 2017 Southeast Asian Games in August.

Following that in October, he had also won gold at the ACC Track Asia Cup at the Velodrome Huamark in Bangkok.

“I think saying that (NS) worries me is not that accurate,” said Elyas, speaking to Channel NewsAsia. “Eventually I’ll have to take two years off somewhere, regardless of whether or not I defer due to Asian Games or Commonwealth Games, if I qualify.”

“I accept that I have to make it through these two years and I’d have to deal with it,” he added. “I think it’ll make me mentally stronger as well, so I’d have to make the best out of it.”

The 2016 national road racing champion insists he will try to keep up his competitiveness in other ways. “I’m not sure what kind of training I’ll be able to squeeze in, but I’ll definitely try my best to maintain my level even if I’m not improving,” he said.

Finishing on the podium in Australia last weekend was a welcome surprise for the budding track racer. “Winning some medals here gave me a lot of confidence,” said Elyas. “Coming to this race was a bit of an impromptu decision.

“I’m here to train, but because the championships was around I decided to race just for experience,” added the national cyclist, who will remain in Brisbane to hone his skills until mid-December.

“It was a shot of confidence for me going into my next race. I’m doing the fifth leg of the Queen’s Cup in Bangkok in December.

“It’s the last race for 2017, before I eventually enlist early next year,” said Elyas, as he looks to end the year on a high.