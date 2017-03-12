Pospisil sends Murray packing at Indian Wells

REUTERS: World number one Andy Murray was sent packing from the second round of the BNP Paribas Open on Saturday after being beaten 6-4 7-6(5) by Canadian qualifier Vasek Pospisil.

Pospisil finished off Murray in style, whipping a crosscourt winner on his fourth match point before celebrating in front of the near capacity crowd at Indian Wells.

Earlier, Italian Fabi Fognini won a battle of expectant fathers when he beat Jo-Wilfried Tsonga 7-6(4) 3-6 6-4.

Unseeded Fognini survived a first-set tiebreak and a tense final set before upsetting the seventh-seeded Frenchman in a match that stretched nearly two hours and 30 minutes in the blazing afternoon sun.

"I am happy about my performance. It's a good victory for sure," Fognini told Tennis Channel after beating Tsonga for the first time in five career meetings.

"Today was really hot so the ball was bouncing a lot. I love playing with sun and good weather."

Fognini considered himself fortunate even to make it to the second round.

The Italian dropped the first set to love and was down 5-2 in the second set of his first-round encounter with Russian Konstantin Kravchuk, before roaring back to win 0-6 7-5 6-4.

"It is a crazy sport," Fognini said.

Fognini's wife, 2015 U.S. Open champion Flavia Pennetta, is expecting a child in late May, while Tsonga is also set to become a father next month.

In another upset on Saturday, Japanese world number 70 Yoshihito Nishioka beat Croatian veteran Ivo Karlovic 6-4 6-3, but seeded favourites Dominic Thiem, David Goffin and Tomas Berdych won their matches to advance.

