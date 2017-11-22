Postecoglou resigns as Australia coach, will not go to World Cup

Ange Postecoglou resigned as Australia coach on Wednesday, a week after leading the Socceroos to qualification for next year's World Cup finals in Russia.

"After a great deal of thought and soul-searching, I've decided that the journey for me ends as Socceroo coach," he told a news conference at Sydney Cricket Ground.

"As I've said many times, it's been the biggest privilege of my life and probably not the ending I had envisaged when we started, but at the same time, I know it's the right time for me and the right decision."

Postecoglou, who took Australia to Brazil in 2014 and to their maiden Asian Cup triumph the following year, had declined several times over the last month to refute a newspaper story that he would be resigning after the playoff, win or lose.

