Powerlifting: Singapore teen sets new sub-junior squat world record

A strategic move to pile on the weights on his third try led to the 18-year-old breaking the squat sub-junior powerlifting world record.

BELARUS: Singaporean powerlifter Matthew Yap set a new squat world record in the Under-66kg sub-junior category on Sunday (Jun 18).

The 18-year-old hit 208 kilogrammes in his final attempt at the World Classic Powerlifting Championships in Minsk, Belarus.

He cleared 190kg on his first try but opted to skip his second attempt due to a cramp.

On his third attempt, Yap managed to overtake Kazakhstan's Dmitriy Chebanov on the leaderboard with his world-record lift, earning the Singaporean the gold medal.

The win adds to Yap's silver medals in the bench press as well as his overall standing in the competition, which ends this weekend.

