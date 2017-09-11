Poyet quits as Shanghai Shenhua coach

Uruguayan Gus Poyet resigned as coach of Shanghai Shenhua on Monday after a 2-1 loss to Henan Jianye at the weekend left the big-spending club languishing in 12th place in the Chinese Super League.

"Mr Poyet formally offered his resignation to Shanghai Shenhua today," read a statement on the club website.

"After considering the decision, the club has agreed to accept Mr Poyet's resignation. From today, Mr Poyet will no longer be head coach of the club."

The club's 11th defeat in 23 matches this season came despite the introduction of Carlos Tevez off the bench after the Argentine forward's return from injury on Sunday.

Shenhua said Wu Jingui, a former coach of the club who was working as technical director, would take over from the former Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur midfielder.

(Reporting by Nick Mulvenney; Editing by Ian Ransom)

