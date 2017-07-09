Pre-race favourite Porte crashes out of Tour de France

Pre-race favourite Richie Porte of Australia suffered a heavy crash in a descent during the ninth stage of the Tour de France on Sunday.

REUTERS: Pre-race favourite Richie Porte of Australia suffered a heavy crash in a descent during the ninth stage of the Tour de France on Sunday.

The BMC Racing rider hit the rocks on his right-hand side and was attended to by medics, who carried him into an ambulance on a stretcher.

Earlier, Geraint Thomas of Team Sky also crashed out of the race.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Ed Osmond)