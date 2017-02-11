Channel NewsAsia

Prolific Sanchez hands victory to Arsenal

Two goals from Alexis Sanchez, one of which was scored with his hand, earned Arsenal a workmanlike 2-0 win at the Emirates which halted their run of two successive Premier League defeats and lifted them to third in the table.

  • Posted 11 Feb 2017 22:50
Arsenal's Alexis Sanchez celebrates scoring their second goal
Britain Soccer Football - Arsenal v Hull City - Premier League - Emirates Stadium - 11/2/17 Arsenal's Alexis Sanchez celebrates scoring their second goal Action Images via Reuters / John Sibley Livepic
Britain Soccer Football - Arsenal v Hull City - Premier League - Emirates Stadium - 11/2/17 Hull City's Sam Clucas is shown a red card by referee Mark Clattenburg as a penalty is awarded to Arsenal Action Images via Reuters / John Sibley Livepic
Britain Soccer Football - Arsenal v Hull City - Premier League - Emirates Stadium - 11/2/17 Arsenal's Alexis Sanchez scores their second goal from the penalty spot Action Images via Reuters / John Sibley Livepic
Britain Soccer Football - Arsenal v Hull City - Premier League - Emirates Stadium - 11/2/17 Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger sat in the stands Action Images via Reuters / John Sibley Livepic
Britain Soccer Football - Arsenal v Hull City - Premier League - Emirates Stadium - 11/2/17 Hull City's Harry Maguire applauds fans after the game Reuters / Dylan Martinez Livepic
Britain Soccer Football - Arsenal v Hull City - Premier League - Emirates Stadium - 11/2/17 Arsenal's Theo Walcott applauds fans after the game Reuters / Dylan Martinez Livepic
Britain Soccer Football - Arsenal v Hull City - Premier League - Emirates Stadium - 11/2/17 Arsenal's Alexis Sanchez scores their second goal from the penalty spot Action Images via Reuters / John Sibley Livepic
Britain Soccer Football - Arsenal v Hull City - Premier League - Emirates Stadium - 11/2/17 Arsenal's Alexis Sanchez celebrates scoring their second goal with Mohamed Elneny Action Images via Reuters / John Sibley Livepic
Britain Soccer Football - Arsenal v Hull City - Premier League - Emirates Stadium - 11/2/17 Arsenal's Alexis Sanchez scores their second goal from the penalty spot Reuters / Dylan Martinez Livepic
But the result was far from convincing and did little to settle the debate over Arsene Wenger's future after days of uncertainty about whether he will remain in charge next season.

The manager completed his four-match touchline ban by watching from the stands and was delighted to see Sahchez pop up on the line for the opener on 34 minutes. But the goal was controversial, with the ball going in inadvertently off the Chilean's hand after popping up from a goalline save by Hull keeper Eldin Jakupovic.

Oumar Niasse twice went close for an enterprising Hull side, who had Sam Clucas sent off for conceding the injury-time penalty from which Sanchez scored his 17th league goal - and fourth against Hull - this season.

(Reporting by Neil Robinson, editing by Pritha Sarkar)

- Reuters