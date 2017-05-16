Prosecutors say no sign of 'terrorist background' to Dortmund attack

Germany's federal prosecutors' office said on Tuesday that they had not found any indications that there was a "terrorist background" to the attack on the Borussia Dortmund football team bus on April 11.

FILE PHOTO: Football Soccer - Borussia Dortmund v AS Monaco - UEFA Champions League Quarter Final First Leg - Signal Iduna Park, Dortmund, Germany - 11/4/17 The Borussia Dortmund team bus is seen after an explosion near their hotel before the game. Reuters / Kai Pfaffenbach/File Photo

"Investigations carried out up until now have not given us any clues that there was a terrorist background to the attack," prosecutors said in a statement.

Letters left at the scene had suggested Islamist militants were behind the bomb attack.

Prosecutors said they believed suspect Sergei V., a German-Russian dual national who was arrested on April 21, carried out the attack "purely for monetary reasons".

(Reporting by Michelle Martin; Editing by Andrea Shalal)

Source: Reuters