PSG president says nothing to hide over summer transfers

Paris St Germain carried out its record summer transfers in complete transparency and "has nothing to hide", the French club's president said on Wednesday.

Europe's governing soccer body, UEFA, earlier this month placed Paris St Germain under investigation to see if their spending spree had broken financial fair-play rules.

"We're very confident in our position, in our recruitment," club president Nasser Al-Khelaifi told reporters at a press conference to present Kylian Mbappe after his 180 million euro (£164.60 million) transfer from Monaco.

"We paid everything in a transparent way. We have nothing to hide," Al-Khelaifi added.

