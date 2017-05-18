Puel hopes Saints will end penalty jinx

Southampton will look to improve their penalty-taking after missing their third spot-kick in five games during Wednesday's goalless draw against Manchester United, manager Claude Puel has said.

Striker Manolo Gabbiadini's effort was saved by United goalkeeper Sergio Romero as Southampton failed to secure an eighth-placed finish in the league.

Although striker Shane Long's effort that went over the bar at Middlesbrough did not impact the result, the miss against Hull City from Dusan Tadic came during another goalless game at St Mary's last month.

"We perhaps need to work a little more on the training sessions because the penalties have been very important," Puel told reporters.

"It's a shame and I think to have had this situation with this opportunity and good play with many possibilities and opportunities is good work for the next game and of course to find the clinical edge."

The Saints have also failed to score in their last four home games as they prepare to host 14th-placed Stoke City in the final game of the season on Sunday.

(Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru)