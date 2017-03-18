Pujara hundred fuels India reply after Cummins blows

RANCHI, India: Cheteshwar Pujara registered his 11th test century to lead India's reply to Australia's first innings total of 451 on day three of the third test at the Jharkhand State Cricket Association Stadium on Saturday.

Pat Cummins, playing his first test after more than five years in the wilderness, dismissed India captain Virat Kohli for six and induced the otherwise composed Ajinkya Rahane into a horrible ramp shot to help restrict the hosts to 303 for four at tea.

Pujara was batting on 109 at the break, the first century by an Indian batsman in the four-test series.

He hit 15 boundaries in his composed knock, often threading the ball through gaps and letting the exceptionally fast outfield carry it across the rope.

Karun Nair was giving him company on 13, with India still 148 runs behind.

Resuming the day on 120 for one, Pujara and Murali Vijay raised their sixth century partnership of the season to lead India's strong reply.

Playing his 50th test, Vijay, then on 58, survived a bat-pad catch when the inside edge went undetected and Australia could not challenge the not-out decision having exhausted their reviews.

Not that the opener could make the most of the reprieve.

In the final over before lunch, Vijay jumped out to a Steve O'Keefe delivery only to be stumped for 82, which included 10 boundaries and a six.

Kohli walked out after lunch to a thunderous applause having left the field with a shoulder injury on Thursday and he trudged back to a pin-drop silence after facing 23 balls.

Armed with the new ball, Cummins induced Kohli into a loose drive with Australia skipper Steve Smith taking a sharp catch at second slip.

Rahane hit a couple of boundaries before throwing caution to the wind and playing a shot more suited to limited-overs cricket and ended up feathering a Cummins (3-49) delivery to wicketkeeper Matthew Wade.

The four-test series is levelled 1-1 with Dharamsala hosting the final match from March 25.

