Rafael dos Anjos to make welterweight debut at Singapore UFC event

SINGAPORE: Former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos will feature in UFC's Fight Night in Singapore, organisers said in a press release on Monday (Apr 3).

The Singapore card, which is scheduled to take place on Jun 17 at the Indoor Stadium, will be dos Anjos' debut in the welterweight division.

The Brazilian announced in January that he would be moving up from lightweight (70kg) to welterweight (77kg) - and his bout against number 10-ranked Belgian Tarec Saffiedine will be dos Anjos' first competitive taste fighting in the new weight class.



Among the fighters that dos Anjos has defeated in his career are Nate Diaz, Donald Cerrone, Benson Henderson and Anthony Pettis.

His opponent Saffiedine walked away with US$50,000 during UFC's last event in Singapore in 2014 after he won the welterweight fight against South Korean Lim Hyun-gyu.



UFC also announced on Monday that Japanese prospect Naoki Inoue will be making his UFC debut against Filipino Carls "Golden Boy" John De Tomas in Singapore.

The promotion had earlier announced that Japanese icon Takanori Gomi will face Guam’s Jon Tuck in a lightweight fight while Belarus-born, American-based Andrei Arlovski will lend star power to the card in a heavyweight scrap with Marcin Tybura of Poland.

The headline bout for the Jun 17 fight night has yet to be announced.