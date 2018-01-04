Rain delays start of fifth Ashes test

SYDNEY: Rain delayed the start of the fifth Ashes test between Australia and England at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Thursday.

The covers came off the wicket just as the opening day's play was scheduled to start at 10.30 am local time (1130 GMT).

Weather permitting, the toss will now take place at 11 am with play starting half an hour later. The weather forecast predicts clearing skies and sunshine for the rest of the day.

Australia have secured the Ashes after taking a 3-0 lead in the five-match series. The fourth test in Melbourne was drawn.

