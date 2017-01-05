Rain delays start of play on third day in Sydney
SYDNEY: Rain delayed the start of play on the third day of the third and final test between Australia and Pakistan at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Thursday.
Pakistan were set to resume their first innings on 126-2 in reply to Australia's 538-8 declared. Australia lead the series 2-0.
(Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Peter Rutherford)
- Reuters