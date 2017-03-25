Rain delays start of third New Zealand-South Africa test

WELLINGTON: Overnight rain has delayed the start of the third test between New Zealand and South Africa at Seddon Park in Hamilton on Saturday.

The toss was scheduled for 10:30am (2130 GMT), but rain overnight and into the morning delayed the start with the umpires due to make a pitch inspection at 10:45.

Rain is forecast for the Hamilton area for every day of the match, which New Zealand must win to level the series after South Africa won the second game in Wellington by eight wickets.

The first test in Dunedin ended in a draw with the entire final day washed out.

