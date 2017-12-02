Rain stops play in Adelaide test
ADELAIDE: Rain stopped play for a second time after 70 minutes of the opening session of the inaugural day-night Ashes test between England and Australia on Saturday.
The second test got underway under leaden skies and a 10-minute break for a shower after 45 minutes was followed by a heavier downpour.
Australia were 33 without loss after being put in to bat by England captain Joe Root.
(Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Peter Rutherford)