Rain stops play in Adelaide test

Rain stopped play for a second time after 70 minutes of the opening session of the inaugural day-night Ashes test between England and Australia on Saturday.

ADELAIDE: Rain stopped play for a second time after 70 minutes of the opening session of the inaugural day-night Ashes test between England and Australia on Saturday.

The second test got underway under leaden skies and a 10-minute break for a shower after 45 minutes was followed by a heavier downpour.

Australia were 33 without loss after being put in to bat by England captain Joe Root.

