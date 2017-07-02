Rallying: Neuville, Tanak battle to line in Poland

MIKOLAJKI: Belgian Thierry Neuville and Estonian Ott Tanak will battle into the final day of the Rally of Poland after leading the way on Saturday.

Hyundai's Neuville won three of the day's specials -- SS14, SS15, SS18 -- to lead Ford Fiesta's Tanak by 3.1sec with New Zealand's Hayden Paddon third in a Hyundai at 25.5sec.

"Will I be able to hold off Tänak tomorrow? We'll see," said Neuville of an unpredictable rain-hit race with the sixth stage cancelled due to dangerous conditions.

"We don't have a big time advantage so we can't take it easy Sunday. Victory is still open and I know that Ott will be chasing right behind us," added the Belgian.

After the rain of Friday, the sun came out, but it wasn't the end of problems for the drivers as the rally headed north towards the border with the Russian enclave of Kaliningrad.

The 29-year-old Neuville - winner in France and Argentina this year - suffered a puncture in SS16 allowing Tanak to grab a lead of 15 seconds.

Advertisement

Advertisement

But Tanak then lost his right wing and had to navigate the following two specials at reduced speed, allowing Neuville to recapture the advantage after SS18.

Four-time defending world champion Sebastien Ogier slipped to 1min 32sec behind Neuville in fourth place.

Ogier, whose world championship lead is under threat from Neuville, damaged his Ford Fiesta as early as the day's second special SS12, losing more than 30 seconds as he skidded off the road.

Handicapped by the damage to his car he lost further time.

Jari-Matti Latvala also suffered during SS16. The Finn was third and less than 15 seconds off the leader when his Toyota pulled up with mechanical problems.

"We are very disappointed but this is part of the rally & we have to accept it," Latvala later said on Twitter.

Neuville and Tänak will have four stages to battle for victory on Sunday.

Tanak is looking to make it two wins in a row after claiming his maiden victory in Sardinia last time out.

But he remains wary after a puncture in slippery and muddy conditions on the penultimate stage last year cost him victory.

"Anything is possible tomorrow," warned the Estonian.



