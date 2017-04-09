Rallying - Neuville wins in Corsica for Hyundai

PARIS: Belgian Thierry Neuville won the Rally of France in Corsica for Hyundai on Sunday to become the fourth different driver to triumph in four rounds so far this season.

France's four-times world champion Sebastien Ogier finished second, 54.7 seconds behind, for the M-Sport Ford team to increase his overall lead.

Spaniard Dani Sordo lost out on second place by 1.3 seconds in the closing Power Stage but made it a podium double for Hyundai by finishing third.

Ogier won the opening race in Monte Carlo in January, with Finland's Jari-Matti Latvala taking victory in Sweden for Toyota in February and Kris Meeke triumphant in Mexico last month with Citroen.

Ogier now has 88 points to Latvala's 75 with Neuville moving up to third on 54. Latvala finished fourth on Sunday but took an extra five points for winning the Power Stage.

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin in London, editing by Pritha Sarkar)