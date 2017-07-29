Rallying: Ogier suffers setback in Finland

JYVASKYLA: World championship leader Sébastien Ogier suffered a setback in the Rally of Finland on Friday (Jul 28), failing to finish the first full day of racing because of a broken suspension.

The reigning four-time world champion and his co-driver Julien Ingrassia were taken to hospital for tests after their Ford Fiesta went off the road on the fourth stage.

"There was a big jump that we negotiated a bit too tight. The landing was quite violent and the rear shocks didn't take the impact," explained Ogier.



"We're a little stunned but nothing serious. I'm more or less okay, Julien is a little shocked and he needs time to recover completely."



Depending on Ingrassia's recovery the pair will return either Saturday or Sunday to try and gain points in the power stage.



"It's the best we can hope for this weekend," added the 33-year-old Ogier, winner in Finland in 2013 and runner-up three times.



Advertisement Advertisement

New Zealand's Hayden Paddon also failed to finish the day after the Hyundai driver broke his suspension on SS4.



Ogier's Estonian teammate Ott Tänak had been leading until SS4 but lost ground after a stone damaged a wheel.



Finns dominated the day with Esapekka Lappi surging to the lead after SS11 sitting 3.5sec ahead of Toyota teammate Jari-Matti Latvala with Ford's Teemu Suninen third at 15.1sec.



Belgian Thierry Neuville, second behind Ogier in the world standings, failed to profit from his rival's misfortune as the Hyundai driver trailed in 11th.



"I think I'm driving well but I can't match the others. I should be faster than this," complained the Hyundai driver.