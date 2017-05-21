Rallying: World champion Ogier storms to Portugal lead

MATOSINHOS: Four-time world champion Sebastien Ogier stormed into the lead of the Rally of Portugal on Saturday (May 20), turning an overnight five-second deficit into a 16-second advantage ahead of the final day.

Ogier, behind the wheel of a Ford Fiesta, held off a double Hyundai challenge from Thierry Neuville, who is 16.8sec off the lead, and Dani Sordo who is 51.3sec behind.

The French driver had been third overnight as M-Sport teammate Ott Tanak led Sordo by 4.6sec.

"I pushed more in the second stage than the first. I saved my tyres in the opener so I knew I could push more in the next one," said Ogier, who had led by more than 20 seconds midway through Saturday's action.