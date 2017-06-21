Rangers appoint Man City's Allen as director of football

REUTERS: Rangers have appointed Manchester City academy director Mark Allen as their director of football, the Scottish Premiership side announced on Tuesday.

Allen, who has a full UEFA coaching A licence and will begin his new role at Rangers on July 7, will work closely with manager Pedro Caixinha, who was appointed in March following the departure of Mark Warburton.

"I loved every minute of my time with Manchester City ... but the time was right for me to look for a fresh challenge and I am joining one of the world's truly great football clubs," Allen told the Rangers website. (rangers.co.uk)

"Steeped in history and tradition, I am honoured to join Rangers and work with the Board of Directors, Pedro Caixinha, his management team and the staff at the club."

Rangers, the 54-times champions of Scotland, won promotion back to the top flight in 2016 after a four-year exile from the elite, which began after their financial meltdown and liquidation in 2012 when they were demoted to the basement of the Scottish game.

They finished third in the Premiership last season behind champions Celtic and Aberdeen.

(Reporting by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford)