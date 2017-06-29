Raonic better prepared for Wimbledon title charge

Wimbledon 2016 runner-up Milos Raonic believes he is a better player than last year and will hope to build some confidence at an exhibition event in London ahead of next week's Championships.

The big-serving Canadian, who fell in the opening round at the Aegon Championships at Queen's Club last week, said he arrived into grasscourt season in better physical shape as he targets his first grand slam title over the next fortnight.

"I'm a better player than I was last year," Raonic told reporters on Wednesday at the Hurlingham event.

"I think the main difference is this year around I was hurt leading into clay and for me to really find my confidence, my stride on clay isn't the easiest thing so I'm just looking for that aspect of it.

"So if I can play a few good matches to start I think my game can click and come together much better than it did last year as well."

Raonic is seeded sixth for Wimbledon, which starts on Monday.

