Raonic dusts off Brown to advance to second round

MELBOURNE: Milos Raonic loped into the second round of the Australian Open on Tuesday with a comfortable 6-3 6-4 6-2 victory over Germany's Dustin Brown on Margaret Court Arena.

The third seeded Canadian never appeared to get out of second gear against the dreadlocked 32-year-old, breaking once in each of the first two sets and then twice in the third to clinch victory in 93 minutes.

Raonic was rarely stretched throughout the match against Brown, whose economy of movement belied a good all-court game and soft touch at the net.

Raonic, last year's Wimbledon finalist, faces either Gilles Muller of Luxembourg or Taylor Fritz of the United States in the next round.

