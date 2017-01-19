Raonic races into third round of Australian Open

MELBOURNE: Third seed Milos Raonic continued his machine-like advance through the Australian Open on Thursday, easing past Gilles Muller 6-3 6-4 7-6(4) to reach the third round.

The big-serving Canadian, a semi-finalist at Melbourne Park last year, was clinical on a sun-bathed Margaret Court Arena, firing 21 aces and breaking the serve-volleyer from Luxembourg once in each of the first two sets.

Left-hander Muller, who celebrated his maiden ATP title in Sydney earlier this month in his 17th year as a professional, saved a match point in the decisive tiebreak but fired a forehand into the tramlines to bow out.

Raonic will next play French 25th seed Gilles Simon for a place in the fourth round.

