Raonic withdraws from US Open due to wrist injury

Aug 9, 2017; Montreal, Quebec, Canada; Milos Raonic of Canada serves against Adrian Mannarino of France (not pictured) during the Rogers Cup tennis tournament at Uniprix Stadium. PHOTO: Reuters/ Jean-Yves Ahern-USA TODAY Sports

REUTERS: Milos Raonic has withdrawn from the U.S. Open due to a persistent wrist injury, the Canadian said on late on Wednesday.

"I have tried everything in my power to rehabilitate this injury in time for the US Open... However, I am left with no option but to withdraw from the event," the 26-year-old said on Instagram.

The U.S. Open is from Aug. 28 to Sept. 10 in New York.

Source: Reuters