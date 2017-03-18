Raval scores half century, South Africa in control of test

WELLINGTON: Jeet Raval and BJ Watling were fighting a rearguard action to ensure the second test against South Africa at least went into a fourth day as New Zealand reached 139 for five, a lead of 48, at tea on the third day on Saturday.

Raval was on 72, his highest test score, while wicketkeeper Watling was 14 not out after fast bowler Morne Morkel and left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj had snared three wickets between them in the second session

The hosts had limped to 55 for two in their second innings at lunch but Morkel wasted little time in making another breakthrough when he had Neil Broom caught behind for 20 in the second over after play resumed.

Maharaj then turned the game firmly in South Africa's favour with two wickets in one over.

He enticed first innings centurion Henry Nicholls into dragging a wide delivery onto his stumps for seven before Jimmy Neesham (4) fell into a trap five balls later when he hit a flighted delivery straight to Faf du Plessis at midwicket.

The double strike left the hosts on 90 for five and still a run in arrears after the Proteas made 359 in their first innings.

Raval, who had twice been dismissed for 55 and once for 52 in his short test career, brought up his fourth test half century with a cover drive off Vernon Philander for three runs.

The 28-year-old then got bogged down by Philander and Maharaj and it took another 27 balls for the left hander to eke out the five runs he needed to pass his previous highest score.

South Africa added 10 runs to their overnight score before Morkel was the last man out for 40, having put on 57 runs for the final wicket with Philander, who was left 37 not out.

Morkel then grabbed two early wickets to put his side firmly in charge when he had Tom Latham and Kane Williamson caught behind to reduce New Zealand to 26 for two.

