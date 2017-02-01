Rayo fans protest against new signing Zozulya

REUTERS: Rayo Vallecano supporters demonstrating against the loan signing of Ukraine forward Roman Zozulya displayed banners at the Spanish second-tier team's training session on Wednesday to protest against the player's alleged links to the far right.

Rayo's signing of Zozulya, who issued a statement denying that he supports the far right, from Real Betis met fierce opposition on social media on Tuesday from Rayo fans.

They also criticised club president Raul Martin Presa, who has a prickly relationship with them, for sanctioning the move.

"Vallecas (the Madrid neighbourhood) is no place for nazis, nor for you, Presa. Go now!", read the banner.

The uproar over Rayo's plans to sign Zozulya reportedly delayed the transfer while the club consulted the player, whose open letter to the fans denying any links with the far right was published on their official website (www.rayovallecano.es).

"Unfortunately my arrival in Spain was accompanied by a misunderstanding by a journalist who knows very little about the reality of my country and my own career," read the statement.

"I arrived at Seville airport wearing a shirt with the badge of Ukraine. This journalist reported that I was wearing a shirt from a paramilitary group, whose badge is distinguished from the badge of my country," added Zozulya.

"Betis asked for the article to be removed, which it was immediately after they (the newspaper) recognised their error and apologised.

NO LINKS

"As I stated at my presentation with Real Betis (last year), I'm not linked to any paramilitary or neo-nazi group," he added.

"I did an important task in Ukraine collaborating with the army to protect my country as well as helping children and the most disadvantaged, all in very difficult times while Ukraine was at war.

"I know that that work fits exactly with the social values that Rayo Vallecano and their fans, whose support for the club is unconditional."

Close to 10,000 people have been killed since fighting between Ukrainian troops and rebels seeking independence from Kiev erupted in April 2014.

Rayo's most vocal group of fans, known as the Bukaneros, identify with Spain's anti-fascist movement.

The club has a long history of identifying with left wing causes and in 2015 assisted a local resident who had been evicted from her house by paying for a new apartment.

Rayo are 17th in Spain's second division, fighting against a second consecutive relegation after being demoted from La Liga last year after five successive campaigns in the top flight.

(Reporting by Richard Martin; Editing by Ken Ferris)