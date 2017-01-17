Real Madrid close on Swedish teenager Isak

MADRID: Real Madrid are closing in on the signing of Swedish teenage forward Alexander Isak from AIK, Spanish media reported on Tuesday.

Madrid daily Marca said the 17-year-old was set to join the European champions for about 10 million euros (US$10.6 million).

That would make him the most expensive player to leave a Swedish club, beating the 8.7 million euros Ajax Amsterdam paid Malmo for Zlatan Ibrahimovic in 2001.

Isak is widely regarded as the most promising Swedish player since Ibrahimovic.

Technically excellent, the slight teenager's greatest strength is his maturity and ability to make the right decisions under pressure.

Isak's calm style is in stark contrast to the flamboyant Ibrahimovic, Sweden's all-time leading goalscorer, but he did rile supporters of AIK's Stockholm rivals Djurgarden last year by celebrating a derby goal in front of their fans.

Isak scored 10 league goals in 19 league starts to help AIK finish second in Sweden's top flight last season and qualify for the Europa League.

AIK have made Isak unavailable to the media at the moment, but he was spotted at their Karlberg club house on Tuesday following his return from a tour with the Sweden squad.

Isak said he was not stressed by the Real speculation and had enjoyed his time with Sweden during which he celebrated his first start with his first international goal in a 6-0 thrashing of Slovakia in Abu Dhabi to become his country's youngest scorer.

Real signed Norway international Martin Odegaard two years ago at the age of 16 but he has only made two competitive appearances for the first team and last week joined Dutch side Heerenveen on loan.

