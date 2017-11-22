Real's Carvajal charged by UEFA for 'deliberate booking'

Real Madrid defender Dani Carvajal has been charged by UEFA for getting booked on purpose during their 6-0 win at Apoel Nicosia in Champions League Group H on Tuesday to wipe his disciplinary slate clean for the knockout stage.

The right back was shown a yellow card in the 90th minute for time wasting when taking a throw in, his third booking of the group stage which means he is banned for the final group game at home to Borussia Dortmund on Dec. 6.

The yellow card meant holders Madrid, already guaranteed to finish second behind Tottenham Hotspur and progress to the last 16, would have Carvajal available for the knockout rounds of the competition without any yellow cards hanging over him.

UEFA's Control, Ethics and Disciplinary body will deal with the case on Dec. 7 and could suspend Spaniard Carvajal for an additional two matches.

(Reporting by Rik Sharma; editing by Ken Ferris)