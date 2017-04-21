Channel NewsAsia

  • 0 My Playlist

Real to take on Atletico in Champions League semi-final

Eleven-times champions Real Madrid will take on neighbours Atletico Madrid in the Champions League semi-finals.

  • Posted 21 Apr 2017 18:40
  • Updated 21 Apr 2017 18:51
Soccer Football - Real Madrid training - UEFA Champions League Quarterfinal - Valdebebas training grounds, Madrid, Spain - 17/04/17 - Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo kicks the ball during training. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Britain Football Soccer - Atletico Madrid Training - King Power Stadium, Leicester, England - 17/4/17 Atletico Madrid's Antoine Griezmann and Diego Godin during training Action Images via Reuters / Carl Recine Livepic
prev
next

NYON, Switzerland: Eleven-time champions Real Madrid will take on neighbours Atletico Madrid in the Champions League semi-finals.

The other semi-final will feature Monaco v Juventus.

The draw made on Friday (Apr 21) showed that Real and Monaco will play the first leg at home, on May 2-3.

Real Madrid beat Atletico in the final in 2014 and 2016.


- Reuters