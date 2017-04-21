Real to take on Atletico in Champions League semi-final
- Posted 21 Apr 2017 18:40
- Updated 21 Apr 2017 18:51
NYON, Switzerland: Eleven-time champions Real Madrid will take on neighbours Atletico Madrid in the Champions League semi-finals.
The other semi-final will feature Monaco v Juventus.
The draw made on Friday (Apr 21) showed that Real and Monaco will play the first leg at home, on May 2-3.
Real Madrid beat Atletico in the final in 2014 and 2016.
- Reuters