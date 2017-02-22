Recovering Rooney misses United trip to St Etienne

PARIS: Manchester United's Wayne Rooney has not travelled with the squad for Wednesday's Europa League last 32, second leg at St Etienne despite training on the eve of the match.

The England striker has been struggling with a muscle injury and last played at the start of February.

"No chance for tomorrow (Wednesday), he is not here, he stayed back training, and let's see for the weekend," United manager Jose Mourinho told a news conference, referring to Sunday's League Cup final against Southampton at Wembley.

Asked if Rooney would be in the squad for the showpiece match he added: "I don't know. This morning was the first time he trained and he didn't even train 100 percent with the group.

"He was doing the warming up and the basic things after warming up but then when the training session was higher in intensity he was not training."

Rooney trained at the club's Carrington complex on Tuesday, before the 20-man party left for central France.

United hold a 3-0 lead against Ligue 1 side St Etienne from last week's first leg at Old Trafford.

British media have linked the 31-year-old Rooney, who last month became United's record scorer on 250 goals, with a move away from the club, possibly to the Super League in China where the transfer window remains open until Feb. 28.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot in Paris and Neil Robinson in London; Editing by Richard Lough and Ken Ferris)