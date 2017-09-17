Redknapp leaves Birmingham

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Harry Redknapp has left Birmingham City after a run of six successive defeats, the Championship club said following their 3-1 loss to Preston North End on Saturday.

The 70-year-old joined Birmingham in April and helped them avoid relegation with two wins from their final three games, but this season they have picked up only four points and sit 23rd in the standings.

"Blues have parted company with manager Harry Redknapp," the club said on Twitter.

"Lee Carsley, Blues Head Professional Development Coach, will step in as Caretaker Manager."

City face Derby County next weekend.

(Reporting by Tom Hayward, editing by Ed Osmond)

