Resilient Bournemouth ready for Chelsea test, says Howe

REUTERS: Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe believes his side have grown in confidence after battling back to draw with Liverpool at Anfield in midweek and can take points off Chelsea when the league leaders visit the Vitality Stadium on Saturday.

Bournemouth had a torrid start to the year, going nine games without a win in all competitions, but have rallied impressively up to 13th in the table and within touching distance of survival after a run of five games without defeat.

The 2-2 draw at Anfield has lifted the mood at the Vitality Stadium, with Howe now confident his team can hold their own against the best in the league.

"The mood right now is good. We've done well recently and we want to carry that on," Howe told a news conference on Friday.

"We've been hard to break down in the last few games. We'll need to continue to be so in our next few games. The point at Anfield was a huge moment for us. We believe we can get points against any team."

Chelsea beat Manchester City in midweek to maintain their seven-point lead at the top of the standings, but Howe said his team also had momentum going into the clash.

"Our home form's been very good, we've won our last two here and performed well away in the last two as well," he added.

"If we can continue that momentum we have a chance against Chelsea."

Midfielder Andrew Surman (knee) will miss the Chelsea match, but Dan Gosling might be fit to play despite picking up a knock to his knee against Liverpool.

