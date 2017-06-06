Resilient Wawrinka ends French men's challenge to reach last eight

Stan Wawrinka's array of shots was too much to handle for a resurgent Gael Monfils as the 2015 champion reached the French Open quarter-finals with a 7-5 7-6(7) 6-2 victory on Monday.

PARIS: Stan Wawrinka's array of shots was too much to handle for a resurgent Gael Monfils as the 2015 champion reached the French Open quarter-finals with a 7-5 7-6(7) 6-2 victory on Monday.

The third seed from Switzerland was a break down in the opening set but played tighter when it mattered while Monfils, who had been struggling with injuries this season, looked suddenly out of sorts.

Wawrinka, who will take on Croatian Marin Cilic for a place in the last four, squandered three set points in the second set tiebreak but prevailed on his fourth attempt.

Monfils, the 15th seed, had nothing left in the tank in the third set and could only watch on in frustration as Wawrinka reached the last eight without dropping a set in the tournament.

Mofils's exit means France's hopes of ending their 34-year-search for a men's champion at Roland Garros will extend into at least 2018.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Pritha Sarkar)