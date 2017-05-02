Reviving the Kallang Roar? Sultan of Selangor Cup organisers hope for a good turnout

SINGAPORE: After off-field drama hogged the headlines in the last three weeks in the lead-up to the Football Association of Singapore (FAS) elections, the spotlight will return to the playing arena this weekend when Singapore’s best players face a Selangor selection in the friendly Sultan of Selangor (SOS) Cup.

The main draw at the event this Saturday (May 6) will be the Singapore Selection facing their Selangor counterparts in an exhibition match. There is also the Singapore Sports School Under-16s taking on Selangor's Combined Schools team, as well a Singapore Veterans side taking on the Selangor Veterans.

For the FAS, the fixture represents its first litmus test after the election to be able to galvanize local fans to pack the National Stadium.

New FAS vice-president and SOS Cup Organising Committee co-chairman Teo Hock Seng said providing good quality football action is a major challenge for the newly elected FAS Council: “It is our objective to fill up the National Stadium, regardless of whatever match it is.

“Support from Selangor’s fans for their team has always been very strong but unfortunately for Singapore football, (fan support) has dipped,” said Teo, who is also the managing director of Komoco Motors Group. “We hope we can restart fan support all over again, even though it’s a chicken-and-egg situation but somebody’s got to do it at some point.”

Head coach of the Singapore Selection Fandi Ahmad is hopeful of a good reaction: “It has been about 8 years since we last played the SOS Cup here in Singapore and I hope fans can bring back the Kallang Roar at the beautiful stadium.”

FAS vice-president Teo Hock Seng (3rd from left), who is also the Organising Committee co-chairman of the Sultan of Selangor Cup. (Photo: Noor Farhan)

“Hopefully people will understand and get a feel how it was like in the heyday, with teams from Malaysia playing in Singapore at the old Kallang Stadium,” said Fandi, who is also likely to feature for the Singapore Veterans team.



“I hope fans will come and support us, as the fixture is a brand in itself. There’s the nostalgia of playing in the Malaysian league and for the fans, it’s always in their minds how the stadium can rock when there’s the Kallang Roar.”

He added: “I hope the local players can also match up to expectations (and) give something for the fans to cheer for and memories for them to take home.

“It’s a match where grandparents and even parents watching can share with their kids how it was like playing in the Malaysian league back in the day, how we were treated and how the atmosphere was like.”

PRODUCT MUST FIRST BE GOOD: FAS VP TEO

Nostalgia aside, SOS Cup organiser Teo conceded that Singapore football has some way to go before it can win back local support. “It’s all about the product after all. If the football is good, people will buy in and will come to see,” he said. “We want to make football good and we’ll be committed.”

He added: “We ultimately want to see good young footballers coming through in Singapore.”

Close to 28,000 tickets for the game have been sold for the SOS Cup according to FAS figures, which is slightly over half of the National Stadium’s 55,000 capacity.

Still, organisers are hoping for more. “Having 27,000 or thereabouts is good for us, but to have 30,000 fans show up on Saturday will indeed encourage us to do even more in future,” said Teo.

The 70-year-old hopes the spectator figures would be respectable, especially when benchmarked against the numbers for the upcoming International Champions Cup in July. “Later in the year, there’s the ICC where among the teams playing will be Chelsea. So we’ll see what the score is in terms of spectator numbers.

“The fan base for the EPL and also Chelsea is so strong and in that respect, somebody was willing to take the commercial risk,” said the former Tampines Rovers chairman. “With us, we’re talking about local football and what we can do. (Ultimately) we have a responsibility to up the attractiveness and standard of local football, so that people will pay money to see it.”