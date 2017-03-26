Ricciardo out of Australian Grand Prix

MELBOURNE: Red Bull's Daniel Ricciardo was scratched from the Australian Grand Prix (0500 GMT) after his car suffered a reliability problem and failed to line up on the grid.

The Australian, who had his gearbox changed after a crash during qualifying, rolled out of the garage but his car came to a halt while lapping the Albert Park circuit on the way to the grid.

"Engine is still running but I'm still stuck in gear," he said on the team radio.

He was unable to get his car moving again and after a few minutes, exited the track in frustration.

The 27-year-old was to start 15th on the grid after he was given a five-place penalty for the gearbox change.

Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton will start the race on pole, with Ferrari driver Sebastian Vettel also on the front row.

(Reporting by Ian Ransom; Editing by Peter Rutherford/Sudipto Ganguly)